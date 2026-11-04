Jamestown City Council Ward 2 Seat Turns Democrat For First Time In More Than 20 Years

The Jamestown City Council Ward 2 seat will be led by a Democrat for the first time in more than 20 years.

Democrat Jason Sample defeated Republican incumbent Bryan Bigelow 620 to 512 in a special election for the seat following the death of longtime Council Member and former Council President Tony Dolce in July. Bigelow had been appointed to fill the vacancy until the end of 2026.

Sample issued a statement that said, “I want to thank the voters of Ward 2 for putting their faith in me to represent them on the Jamestown City Council, and the Jamestown Democratic Committee for choosing me as their candidate.

During this campaign, I visited every neighborhood and street in the ward, meeting residents and listening to their concerns. It was a lot of time and effort, but well worth it. I intend to bring that same energy and commitment to the work ahead, remaining accessible, listening, and helping residents address the issues that affect their daily lives. I am grateful for this opportunity and look forward to serving everyone in Ward 2, whether or not they voted for me.

I also want to thank Councilman Bryan Bigelow for not only running a positive campaign, but also for his service to Ward 2. In his short time in office, he has been responsive to residents and has done a fine job carrying forward the high standard of constituent service set by our late councilman, Tony Dolce.”

The results of two Jamestown County Legislative District races will come down to absentee votes.

In the Jamestown District 9 race, Republican challenger John Vogan received 795 votes to Democrat Vince DeJoy’s 783 votes.

DeJoy resigned from his position in October with Democrat Chuck Nazzaro being chosen to fill his vacancy until the end of the year. Should absentee votes break in favor of DeJoy, Nazarro has agreed to continue serving until a special election is held in November 2027.

In Jamestown Legislative District 11, Democratic incumbent Bob Whitney is currently leading with 808 votes against Republican challenger Jeremy Maggio’s 793 votes.

The Chautauqua County Board of Elections will begin their recanvas of general election votes on Wednesday, November 18.

For other Jamestown area Legislative District results, District 10 Republican incumbent Jamie Gustafson defeated Democrat Julie Jackson-Forsberg by a vote of 1,518 to 1,124.

In Jamestown District 12, Democratic incumbent Fred Larson held onto his seat against Republican challenger Brent Sheldon in a vote of 964 to 869.

In Jamestown District 13, Democratic incumbent Tom Nelson won by a vote of 636 to 552 against Republican Andrew Faulkner. Both Sheldon and Faulkner currently serve on Jamestown City Council and will remain in those seats.

And in District 15, Republican incumbent Lisa Vanstrom won over Democrat Nikki Pierce by a vote of 1,406 to 977.

If results do not change following absentee counts, Republicans will maintain their majority on the Legislature by a vote of 13 to 6.

In Statewide races, New York Governor Kathy Hochul defeated Republican Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman. This is Hochul’s second full term as Governor.

State Attorney General Letitia James and State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli also were re-elected to their positions.

State Senator George Borrello won reelection to the 57th District against Democrat Victoria Guite-Williams.

Borrello also issued a statement that said, “I am humbled and grateful to the people of the 57th District for once again electing me to be their voice in Albany.

“Over the past six years, I’ve worked hard to build a record that reflects the priorities of the people I represent. That means standing up for taxpayers, fighting for our farmers and small businesses, challenging costly energy mandates and working to keep our communities safe. I’ve never been afraid to speak out or take on a difficult fight when the well-being of the people I represent is at stake.

“The concerns I’ve heard from residents about affordability, energy policy, public safety and other key issues will continue to drive my work in Albany. We’ve made progress on some important issues, but there’s much more to do. I’ll keep fighting for policies that will reverse the decline we’ve experienced under one-party rule and the outmigration that has resulted. New York has so many assets and potential. With the right policies, we can be the Empire State again.”

150th State Assembly District incumbent Andrew Molitor also was victorious Tuesday night, defeating Democrat Thomas Carle.

In the race for the 23rd Congressional District, incumbent Republican Nick Langworthy declared victory over Democrat Aaron Gies.

In the race for Family Court Judge, incumbent Michael Sullivan won reelection against Democrat Alexandria Moss.

For complete Chautauqua County election results, visit VoteChautauqua.com