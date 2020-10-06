Jamestown City Council Won’t Set Hours for Trick or Treating

JAMESTOWN – Jamestown City Council president Tony Dolce announced Monday night that the city Council will not take any action regarding trick or treating in Jamestown this coming Halloween. That includes not setting any hours for trick or treating.

Dolce added that the city is not banning trick-or-treating, but it also wont sanction it by setting hours for this activity. He also said the city wants to discourage holding large social gatherings.

Dolce said the city council is not encouraging parents to take children door-to-door, but the decision will be left up to parents and their neighbors to determine the appropriateness and safety of any Halloween activities this year.