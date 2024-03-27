Jamestown Community Baseball Has New Lease For Diethrick Stadium

Jamestown Community Baseball has a new lease agreement to use Russell E. Diethrick Stadium.

Jamestown City Council approved the amendment to the current lease at its voting session Monday night.

Council President Tony Dolce said one of the concerns by the organization that owns the Jamestown Tarp Skunks is that they were paying a significantly higher lease rate for the stadium than other teams in their division, “They run on a very, very tight budget. What this does is it makes it a little more controllable for them. We took out some of the incentives that they had initially. Some of them were really out of their control and at the time remember that was under the old corporation when they were the Jamestown Jammers.”

The annual lease will be for 13 weeks and will start at $13,000 for 2024 and then go up in $1,000 increments starting in 2026 until 2030.