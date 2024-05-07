Jamestown Receives Pro Housing Community Designation

The City of Jamestown has been designated a Pro Housing Community, which gives them priority for state funding for housing initiatives.

Jamestown Director of Development Crystal Surdyk, presenting to the City Council Housing Committee, said there are a number of activities the program supports, “Eligible activities – further develop, evaluate, and implement housing policy plans; improve housing strategies; facilitate housing production and preservation. Some examples: planning and policy activities supporting affordable housing; development activities, infrastructure, preservation. And there are a whole slew of things listed.”

Surdyk said the city can now apply for programming grants of $1 million to $10 million.

Jamestown Deputy Director of Housing Policy & Development Kasie Foulk gave an update on the city’s Annual Action Plan process to the committee.

The city receives approximately $1.3 million annually from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development in the form of Community Development Block Grants and HOME program funds.

Foulk said two new housing programs are in the early development stage as part of this year’s plan that will be submitted to HUD.

One program, Foulk said, is a Demo Rebuild Program, “Where JURA (Jamestown Urban Renewal Agency) would subsidize a demolition and then subsidize the cost of a rebuild using our HOME funds.”

Foulk said the cost of supplies for rebuilding a home are quite expensive right now with building costs coming in at $200,000 or more, so the department is considering what subsidies would help make an impact.

She said the second proposed program is a Homebuyers Assistance program, where JURA would subsidize a rent-to-own situation and put money into an escrow account for 24 months, “And at the end of that 24 month period, that money would go toward a down payment and closing costs. So, for our fair market rent for a two-bedroom apartment is $905, JURA paying 60% of that into escrow would be $543. After 24 months we’re looking at over $13,000 to help with closing costs and down payment.”

Foulk said all HUD programs are limited to individuals earning 80% of the median income.

Surdyk said the programs have not been developmed completely due to wanting additional public input.

A public hearing on the Annual Action Plan will be held at 7:00 p.m., Monday, May 20 in City Hall.

The final draft plan will be available beginning Friday, May 24, 2024

All comments regarding the Annual Action Plan will be accepted until June 24, 2024 by 4:00 pm, in writing to the Department of Development.