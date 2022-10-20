Jamestown Community College to Receive Funding to Expand Child Care Access

Jamestown Community College is set to receive state funding to expand child care access.

Governor Kathy Hochul announced $10.8 million to address child care deserts across SUNY campuses. This is the second phase of a broader initiative to ensure that students, faculty and staff on all SUNY campuses have access to high-quality child care centers.

JCC is one of six campuses that are included in $7.6 million of funding for expanded on-site child care services. At some State University of New York campuses, about 80 percent of students with dependents reported that they had trouble meeting their child care needs.

During the 2021-2022 academic year, the State University of New York served 650 student-parents with about 4,500 child care spots across the 46 SUNY campuses that have an onsite child care center. With the additional centers, another 350 child care spots will become available. The centers also serve faculty, staff and state employees, as well as the neighboring community — each utilizing about a third of total child care spots.