Jamestown Community Learning Council’s ‘Roll & Read’ Takes Place June 10

The Jamestown Community Learning Council will hold its annual “Roll & Read” this coming Friday, June 10.

JCLC Program Manager Amanda Telford said the event is through the homeschool “Parent As Teachers” curriculum where families are invited to stroll through downtown Jamestown to visit various readers, “We’re fortunate that we have a lot of volunteers, so the first spot is the Reg and we have someone who is going to read there. And then the children will walk over to the Fire hall and one of the firemen will read. And then they will walk over to City Hall. The mayor is going to read there.”

She said readers will then go to the Wintergarden Plaza and end at the Prendergast Library.

Telford said they came up with the idea of a “Roll & Read” to get children moving, “Just promoting that exercise is an important part of their health. Reading is an important part to growing your brain. And “Parent As Teachers” has been doing “Roll & Read” for years and years. So, we just adapt that from them.”

Telford said schools in walking distance of downtown also will be involved. In the event of inclement weather, the reading event will be moved inside the Northwest Arena.

Parents interested in participating need to register by Wednesday, June 8th by calling JCLC at 716-483-5624 ext. 1. There is no cost to participate.