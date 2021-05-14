Jamestown DOD Announces Public Meetings on Local Preservation Ordinance

The Jamestown Department of Development has announced two public meetings regarding adopting a local preservation ordinance for historic structures in the city.

City Principal Planner Ellen Shadle will give a presentation on the scope and objectives of an LPO. There are three historic districts in Jamestown on the National Register of Historic Places. The LPO would apply to historic structures that exist inside and outside those districts.

The public meetings will take place over Zoom at 6pm, Thursday, May 20th and 6pm, Tuesday, May 25th. The link and information can also be found on the City Department of Development’s website.