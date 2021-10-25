Jamestown DPW Announces Leaf Collection Schedule

The Jamestown Department of Public Works has announced its annual Leaf Collection schedule.

Phase one of leaf collection will begin Monday, November 8th in the Foote Avenue, Martin Road and Linwood Avenue area and move east and north, counter clockwise, to the east side of Washington Street and Fluvanna Avenue.

Phase two of leaf collection is estimated to begin November 22nd.

Residents are asked to rake the leaves to the terrace behind the curb and not into the street. All basketball hoops in the street also must be removed.

No yard waste, brush, hedge trimmings, garden debris or tree branches will be collected. Those materials, as well as leaves, can be brought to the BPU Yard Waste Site on Monroe Street from 7:00 AM to 1:00 PM on Saturdays through November 13th.

The DPW is also looking for local farmers and/or composters who may be interested in obtaining leaves collected this fall. Leaves can be brought directly to those interested or collected at a later date. If interested, please contact the DPW at (716) 483-7545.