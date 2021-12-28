Jamestown DPW Completes Record Number of Street Projects in 2021

The Jamestown Department of Public Works completed a record amount of street projects in 2021.

A total of $2,468,000 in Consolidated Local Street and Highway Improvement Program, or CHIPS, funding along with Pave New York, Emergency Winter Recovery, and State Touring Roads funds bolstered projects this year.

Department of Public Works Director Jeff Lehman said they were excited to get additional funding from CHIPS but it was difficult getting projects bid on by contractors, “Particularly during the COVID years when the contractors were backed up already because they couldn’t get into a good start. But we did manage to get everything out the door. But because of the amount of projects, a couple of projects didn’t get done. They’re still contracted but will be finished up next year. But we were pretty excited about it and got quite a bit of work done.”

In Jamestown, the DPW used the funds to:

– Construct over 5,800 feet of new sidewalk.

– Build 8,100 feet of new curbs.

– Build 90 new handicap ramps.

– Blacktop 18,300 feet of pavement

– Surface treat and maintenance coat over 57,000 feet of pavement surface

– Applied 2,300 gallons of liquid asphalt crack seal .

– Repaired 7,900 square feet of brick pavement.

– Built 65 new driveway aprons.

– Laid 1,400 feet of new storm sewer pipe.

– And built new or reconstructed 30 Catch Basins and Drain Inlets.