Jamestown, Dunkirk Airports Each Receive $790,000 Under Infrastructure Bill

Jamestown Airport

The Jamestown and Dunkirk Airports will both receive $790,000 under the recently passed Federal Infrastructure bill.

Congressman Tom Reed announced the allocation that is part of $937-million dollars in funding to airports in New York State.

Reed said in a statement, “One of the many reasons we supported the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill was to secure much needed funding to improve our airports. We care about our local residents having the opportunity for safe and efficient air travel and thanks to this bill, we see vital investments being made for infrastructure development at our airports.”

