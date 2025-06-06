Jamestown Farmers Market’s Season Begins Saturday

The Jamestown Farmers Market starts its season this Saturday.

The market will take place from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Saturdays now through November 22 on West Third Street between North Main and Cherry Streets.

Local vendors at the market grow or produce at least 80% of their products themselves and must be located within a 65 mile radius of Jamestown.

Aside from produce vendors, there will also be vendors selling baked goods, locally produced food items, crafts, and food trucks.

SNAP/EBT and card or debit cards can be exchanged at the Market Information Tent for tokens. All vendors accept cash and $5 Credit Card Tokens. Some accept credit/debit cards. SNAP/EBT customers can also receive up to a $50 match in market tokens through the NYS FreshConnect program.

For more information, visit jfmny.org.