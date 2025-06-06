WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Local News / Jamestown Farmers Market’s Season Begins Saturday

Jamestown Farmers Market’s Season Begins Saturday

By Leave a Comment

The Jamestown Farmers Market starts its season this Saturday.

The market will take place from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Saturdays now through November 22 on West Third Street between North Main and Cherry Streets.

Local vendors at the market grow or produce at least 80% of their products themselves and must be located within a 65 mile radius of Jamestown.

Aside from produce vendors, there will also be vendors selling baked goods, locally produced food items, crafts, and food trucks.

SNAP/EBT and card or debit cards can be exchanged at the Market Information Tent for tokens. All vendors accept cash and $5 Credit Card Tokens. Some accept credit/debit cards. SNAP/EBT customers can also receive up to a $50 match in market tokens through the NYS FreshConnect program.

For more information, visit jfmny.org.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.