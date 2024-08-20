Jamestown Fire Department Receives Equipment Grant

The Jamestown Fire Department will be able to purchase new equipment thanks to federal funding.
The department has been awarded $330,270 through the Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG).
The grant will support the purchase of new equipment, including 32 NFPA Air-Paks and 26 Kevlar Headnets.
Assistance to Firefighters Grants also were awarded to:
– Falconer Village Fire Department: $78,212.38
– Village of Cassadaga Fire Department: $176,848.11
– Randolph Regional EMS Corp: $34,857.14
Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response grants were awarded to the Falconer Village Fire Department in the amount of $49,780 for recruitment and retention.
