Jamestown Fire Department Receives Equipment Grant

The Jamestown Fire Department will be able to purchase new equipment thanks to federal funding.

The department has been awarded $330,270 through the Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG).

The grant will support the purchase of new equipment, including 32 NFPA Air-Paks and 26 Kevlar Headnets.

Assistance to Firefighters Grants also were awarded to:
Falconer Village Fire Department: $78,212.38
Village of Cassadaga Fire Department: $176,848.11
Randolph Regional EMS Corp: $34,857.14

Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response grants were awarded to the Falconer Village Fire Department in the amount of $49,780 for recruitment and retention.

