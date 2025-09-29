Jamestown Fire Dept. Receives New Decontamination Equipment

New firefighter decontamination equipment has been installed at Jamestown Fire Department Station 1 thanks to an EPA grant and Housing Court fine.

The City of Jamestown funded the project through a $25,000 reimbursement from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Local Governments Reimbursement (LGR) Program and a $5,000 fine assessed to Allen Street Development, LLC by Jamestown Housing Court.

The reimbursement helped offset costs from the emergency demolition of 1061 Allen Street—the former Crawford Furniture complex—after the November 2022 fire left the site structurally unsound and contaminated with hazardous materials. These funds allowed the City to install specialized decontamination equipment at Station 1, which is now fully operational and ready for first responders.

Interim Fire Chief Ryan Roush said, “The new decontamination system is a critical tool for firefighters. They face exposure to hazardous materials on nearly every call, and having the ability to properly clean and maintain their gear at the station is essential for both their health and readiness.”

1061 Allen Street had been a property repeatedly cited for code violations. When the owners failed to take corrective action, the City pursued legal remedies, directing fines toward this project and placing restrictions on the owners’ future involvement with Jamestown properties.