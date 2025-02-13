Jamestown Fire Dept. Sees Reduction in Call For Service in 2024

The Jamestown Fire Department saw a reduction in the number of fires and calls for service in 2024 compared with the previous year.

According to the City of Jamestown Public Safety Annual report, the Jamestown Fire Department responded to a total of 7,786 calls for service last year, compared with 8,083 in 2023, and 8,313 in 2022.

Fire crews responded to 33 fires in 2024 compared with 63 in 2023, and 61 in 2022. Only one fire involved a fatality with seven fires being determined to be arson.

JFD responded to 2,451 Emergency Medical Service, or EMS, related incidents in 2024. This is down significantly since 2023 which had 6,124 EMS responses. In 2024, there were 782 ambulance transports, compared with 1,058 in 2023, and 1,298 in 2022.

Click to access 2024-Annual-Report-Jamestown-Public-Safety.pdf