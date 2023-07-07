Jamestown Fire Investigating House Fire on Barrows Street

Jamestown Fire Department is investigating a house fire on Barrows Street.

Jamestown Fire crews were called out just after 1:00 a.m. Thursday to 231 Barrows Street to find the back part of house fully engulfed in flames.

The house was vacant and there were no injuries from the fire.

A garage fire on Sampson Street Wednesday was determined to be accidental.

Jamestown Fire crews were called at 10:35 a.m. to 158 Sampson where they found smoke and fire coming from the garage. Crews determined the tenants of the house were not home and contained the fire to the garage.

It was determined the fire started inside a vehicle inside the garage.