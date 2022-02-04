Jamestown Firefighter’s Union Issues Response to Contract Rejection by City Council

The Jamestown Firefighter’s Union issued a response to Jamestown City Council voting down their contractual agreement.

The statement from Jamestown Professional Firefighters Association Local 137 President Ben McLaughlin raises concerns over the department’s ability to respond to EMS calls.

The contract rejected by Council would have included hiring four new firefighters to man a second ambulance.

McLaughlin said that over the last ten years, ambulance transports have increased from 116 in 2011; to 1,130 in 2021, representing over a 1,000% increase. He added that overall calls for emergency service are up 78%.

McLaughlin said, over the last two years the department has been working with the community and city administration to, quote, “find solutions to the pending EMS crisis while also being good stewards of taxpayer resources.”

He said, “While we appreciate the Council’s serious consideration of preventing layoffs in the future, providing adequate EMS response is an essential service that requires immediate action and should be a top priority of our City.”

