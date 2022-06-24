Jamestown High School Commencement Ceremony to Feature Speaker Katie Castro

Jamestown High School holds its 2022 Commencement ceremony tonight, June 24, at Chautauqua Institution.

This year’s commencement speaker is strategist and social entrepreneur Katie Castro.

For over 14 years, Mrs. Castro has worked in community development and poverty alleviation; maternal-infant healthcare and political lobbying; church mission strategy, NGO incubation, and public relations.

Mrs. Castro is the founder and leads Ally Co. in Jamestown. She has also been a speaker and coach with Women Speakers Collective in Los Angeles, California and worked as a Strategic Lead at Boundless Communications, Toronto, Canada. She holds a Master of Arts in Strategic Leadership from St. Bonaventure University.

The Commencement Ceremony takes place at 7:00 p.m. tonight in the Chautauqua Institution Amphitheater. The ceremony also will be live streamed at www.jpsny.org/graduation.