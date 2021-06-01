WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Local News / Jamestown High School to Hold Graduation at Chautauqua Amphitheatre

Jamestown High School to Hold Graduation at Chautauqua Amphitheatre

By Leave a Comment

Jamestown High School is moving forward with graduation ceremonies at Chautauqua Institution Amphitheater. Jamestown Public Schools announced that due to updated COVID-19 gathering guidelines, the district will be scheduling two ceremonies for the Class of 2021.

The ceremonies will be held at 4:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Friday, June 25th. Each ceremony will honor up to 150 graduates. This will allow an initial allocation of three tickets for each graduate’s family. There will also be a process for requesting additional tickets.

The District will be announcing more information on the ceremonies, how to procure tickets, how to sign-up for individual ceremonies and how to apply for additional tickets in the near future.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.