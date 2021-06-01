Jamestown High School to Hold Graduation at Chautauqua Amphitheatre

Jamestown High School is moving forward with graduation ceremonies at Chautauqua Institution Amphitheater. Jamestown Public Schools announced that due to updated COVID-19 gathering guidelines, the district will be scheduling two ceremonies for the Class of 2021.

The ceremonies will be held at 4:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Friday, June 25th. Each ceremony will honor up to 150 graduates. This will allow an initial allocation of three tickets for each graduate’s family. There will also be a process for requesting additional tickets.

The District will be announcing more information on the ceremonies, how to procure tickets, how to sign-up for individual ceremonies and how to apply for additional tickets in the near future.