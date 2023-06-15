Jamestown Juneteenth Festival to Feature Three Days of Music and Activities

This weekend’s Jamestown Juneteenth Festival is three days of music and activities in celebration of the day enslaved African Americans were emancipated in the United States.

Juneteenth organizer and City Councilmember Regina Brackman said the committee has worked hard to plan events that will bring people out to celebrate.

The festival kicks off Friday night with The Breeze Band performing classic R&B, Motown, Soul, and funk music on the Wintergarden Plaza from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m.

Brackman said at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, June 17, an opening ceremony for the festival will be held at Jackson-Taylor Park, “We have a drum procession that will open up the ceremony. And then we will do a little bit on the Juneteenth history. The mayor will be there and probably some other officials, so they may have an opportunity to speak.”

Brackman said activities at the park will include a basketball clinic by the Jamestown Jackals, a 3-on-3 Basketball tournament, kids activities, and food and craft vendors.

A performance by R&B and Gospel singer Marsha McWilson will be held at 7:00 p.m., Saturday night at the Spire Theatre. Tickets are $5.

And then on Saturday, June 18, a worship service is scheduled for 9:00 a.m. at Jackson-Taylor Park followed by more kids activities and then a Gospel Festival at 3:00 p.m.

Brackman said the Juneteenth Scholarship award presentation will then happen at 5:00 p.m. She said the festival activities helps raise funds for that scholarship, “We talked with one of the recipients from last year’s scholarship award and he is still very thankful and grateful for that scholarship because it allowed him to pay for his books, to buy a laptop to go to school. I mean, anybody that’s going to college, it costs money just to get there as far as books, and bedding, and all this other stuff.”

For more information about the Juneteenth Festival, visit https://www.facebook.com/JTownJTeenth. To learn how to become involved in the Juneteenth Festival planning or learn about the Juneteenth Scholarship, email juneteenthofjamestownny@gmail.com