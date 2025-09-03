Jamestown Kids Go Back To School Today

Today is the first day of school for kids in the Jamestown Public Schools District.

This will be a half-day for students. The school day today will be as follows:

Elementary Schools: 8:20 to 11:30 a.m.

Middle Schools: 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Jamestown High School: 8:00 to 11:30 a.m.

Thursday, September 4, and Friday, September 5 will be full days of school.

Superintendent Dr. Kevin Whitaker reminds residents and students to be aware while driving or walking during school hours, “So, here we go with school traffic patterns, morning rush, and afternoon pick-ups; and tons of walkers on sidewalks; kids who will be getting their phones back at the end of the day who haven’t had them for seven or eight hours and they’ll probably be buried in those phones; so please use caution, watch out for school buses, make sure you stop when the red flashing lights are out, be careful at intersections, look for kids, and just be cautious and safe to keep everybody safe.”

For parents who still need to register their children, the JPS Central Registration Office is located at the Deke Kathman Administration Offices at 197 Martin Road and is open from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The district asks that you print and complete student registration forms, located at jpsny.org/registration, prior to your registration appointment. Call 716-483-4344 if you would like to pick up forms.

If you have questions about registration or are ready to schedule an appointment, call 716-483-4344.