Jamestown Loses 7.8% of Population in 2020 Census

The City of Jamestown’s population went down 7.8% in the 2020 Census. The U.S. Census Bureau released the data Thursday.

Jamestown’s population is now 28,712, which reflects a lost of 2,434 people. The City of Dunkirk saw an increase of 180 people in the census for a total of 12,743.

Chautauqua County, overall, lost 5.4% of its population from 2010 for a total of 127,657 people.

Cattaraugus and Allegany Counties lost population as well with Cattaraugus seeing a 4.1% decrease and Allegany having a 5.1% decrease.

However, Erie County grew to more than 954,200 people from 919,000 a decade ago

New York State gained over 823,000 people for a total of 20,201,249 people. Still though, the state will lose a congressional seat in the redistricting process that will follow now that census data has been released. That process needs to be completed prior to the 2022 midterm elections.