Jamestown Macadam, Jamestown Heating & Air Merge

Jamestown Heating & Air Systems has merged with Jamestown Macadam Inc.

JMI finalized the merger on December 3 and said the new partnership will expand their commercial service offerings which include aggregates, ready mix concrete, precast products and a contractor supply outlet.

With experience in residential and commercial projects, Jamestown Heating & Air designs, fabricates and services HVAC systems as well as radiant floor heat systems, plumbing and water treatment.

Jamestown Heating & Air is located on West Main Street in Frewsburg and will continue to be operated by Pat Fuller and his team.