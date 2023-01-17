Jamestown Man Arrested for Falsely Reporting Person With Gun Outside CVS

A Jamestown man was arrested for falsely saying someone had a gun outside the Brooklyn Square CVS that led to the store being locked down.

Jamestown Police report they responded to CVS on South Main Street yesterday to a report of a person with a gun.

CVS staff had locked down the building and relocated customers and staff inside to a safe location. Police said 40-year old Kenneth Mosley, who was the person who called 9-1-1 in the incident, told them that someone in the parking lot threatened to shoot him and had a gun in his hand. After Mosley’s story changed several times, police reviewed video surveillance which they say did not show that the incident had happened.

Mosley was taken into custody and charged with 3rd Degree Falsely Reporting an Incident. He has been released on an appearance ticket.