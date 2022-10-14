WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Local News / Jamestown Man Arrested in Fatal Shooting on Water Street in October 2021

Jamestown Man Arrested in Fatal Shooting on Water Street in October 2021

By Leave a Comment

Jonathan Comacho-Monge

A Jamestown man has been arrested for fatally shooting another Jamestown man last October.

The Chautauqua County District Attorney’s Office said 23-year old Jonathan Comacho-Monge has been arraigned on one count of 2nd Degree Murder in the death of 46-year old Angel Pacheco of 60 Water Street.

County Judge Dave Foley set bail at $250,000 cash or $500,000 property bond.

District Attorney Jason Schmidt said due to Camacho-Monge being held in Pennsylvania on a felony charge, the arraignment on this indictment was delayed by six months.

Camocho-Monge is due back in court on November 14.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.