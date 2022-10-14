Jamestown Man Arrested in Fatal Shooting on Water Street in October 2021

A Jamestown man has been arrested for fatally shooting another Jamestown man last October.

The Chautauqua County District Attorney’s Office said 23-year old Jonathan Comacho-Monge has been arraigned on one count of 2nd Degree Murder in the death of 46-year old Angel Pacheco of 60 Water Street.

County Judge Dave Foley set bail at $250,000 cash or $500,000 property bond.

District Attorney Jason Schmidt said due to Camacho-Monge being held in Pennsylvania on a felony charge, the arraignment on this indictment was delayed by six months.

Camocho-Monge is due back in court on November 14.