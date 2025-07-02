Jamestown Man Arrested In May 8 Shooting

A Jamestown man has been indicted in the May 8 shooting that injured another person.

Chautauqua County District Attorney Jason Schmidt and the Jamestown Police Department jointly announced that a secret indictment authorized by the Chautauqua County Grand Jury was unsealed July 1, 2025, charging 19-year old Marquan Cunningham-Carper with First Degree Assault and two counts of 2nd Degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon.

The shooting happened on May 8 in the area of North Hopkins Avenue and East Second Street.

Cunningham-Carper pleaded not guilty at his arraignment and is in the County Jail with cash bail set at $1 million.

Schmidt said in a statement, “Every single shooting incident and illegal possession and use of a gun in our community hurts us all. This instance – the indiscriminate shooting in the backside of a young man who was merely walking home after shopping at a nearby store – says it all about where we stand as a community and the police’s ongoing fight, in which they are outgunned and outnumbered, to keep us safe and rid our streets of violent offenders.”

Schmidt added that the investigation is still continuing. If convicted, Cunningham-Carper faces a maximum prison term of 25 years followed by 5 years of parole supervision.

A discovery conference is set for July 21.

Schmidt urged anyone with information about the May 8 shooting to contact Jamestown Police or the District Attorney’s Office.