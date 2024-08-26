Jamestown Man Dies in Motorcycle Accident

A Jamestown man died in a motorcycle accident in the town of Poland Friday afternoon.

New York State Police report that a motorcycle driven by 77-year old John Hodgkin was westbound on Route 394 when the bike went off the roadway and struck a ditch, causing Hodgkin to be ejected.

Kennedy EMS and Falconer EMS responded to provide treatment but Hodgkin was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Erie County Medical Examiner’s Office will be performing an autopsy. State Police say this is still an active investigation.