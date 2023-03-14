Jamestown Man Indicted in Second Fatal Car Crash

The Jamestown man involved in two separate fatal incidents has been indicted for the crash that happened in December 2022.

District Attorney Jason Schmidt announced that 59-year old Randall Rolison was indicted by a Chautauqua County Grand Jury on charges of Aggravated Vehicular Homicide and 2nd Degree Manslaughter in connection with the fatal crash that took the life of Linda Kraemer on December 3, 2022.

Rolison was arraigned in County Court on February 28th and is in the County Jail without bail.

He has previously been indicted in connection with a fatal hit-and-run that occurred in Jamestown in December 2021. 15-year old Lexy Hughan died in that incident. Rolison faces manslaughter, driving while ability impaired by drugs, and leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident involving a death in that case. He also faces a weapons charge.