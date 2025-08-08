Jamestown Man Pleads Guilty To Possessing Child Sexual Abuse Materials

A Jamestown man has pleaded guilty to possessing child sexual abuse materials.

U.S. Attorney Michael DiGiacomo announced that 24-year old Brandon Uber pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court to possession of child pornography involving a prepubescent minor, which carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, and a fine of $250,000.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Aaron Mango, who handled the case, stated that on August 22, 2024, a federal search warrant was executed at Uber’s residence because of child sexual abuse files he uploaded to a KIK application server. During the search, various electronic devices were seized, including three tablets and a laptop. At the time, Uber was a member of a KIK chat forum used to trade child sexual abuse materials with other users. Uber used the forum to distribute child sexual abuse materials to other users and was a moderator of the forum at one point. Subsequent examination of the seized devices recovered approximately 33 images and five videos of child sexual abuse, some of which depicted the sexual exploitation of an infant or toddler and violence against children.

At the time, Uber was awaiting sentencing on a distribution of child pornography charge. He was subsequently sentenced to serve 17 and half years on that charge. Uber will be sentenced on this latest plea on December 15, 2025.