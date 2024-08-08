WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

Jamestown Man Sentenced To Prison Time On Gun Charges

Raheem Butts

A Jamestown man has been sentenced to prison on gun charges.

The Chautauqua County District Attorney’s office said 33-year old Raheem Butts was sentenced in County Court to three years with five years post-release supervision after he was convicted of 2nd Degree Attempted Criminal Possession of a Weapon.

Butts was arrested after Jamestown Police responded to Lafayette Street and Isabella Avenue for a report of shots fired in April 2023. He was determined to be the person shooting and a gun was found on him. In March 2024, Butts pled guilty to a lesser charge of 2nd Degree Attempted Criminal Possession of a Weapon. He was sentenced as a non-violent predicate felon for having more than two felony convictions within 10 years.

