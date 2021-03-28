Jamestown Mayor and Council President Respond Following News of City Councilwoman’s Sudden Death

WRFA is sad to report the sudden passing of Jamestown City Council woman Vickye James (Ward 3), who died Saturday, March 27.

James was first elected to the city council in November 2015 and earlier this month announced her intention to run for reelection.

Jamestown Mayor Eddie Sundquist and Council President Tony Dolce both released statements Sunday afternoon:

“Last night was a shock to our entire community with the loss of Vickye James. I share in our collective sadness as we mourn the loss of an icon for Jamestown. She was a councilmember who loved her community and fiercely advocated for our residents. Her decades of public service have made an impact on countless individuals that will continue well into the future.”

– Mayor Eddie Sundquist

“I am saddened by the sudden loss of our fellow councilmember Vickye James. Having served side by side with her for so many years, she was a rock in our community and fought tirelessly to represent every voice. Her loss leaves a giant hole in the fabric of our Council; however, her activism and passion will continue to live on. As one council, we all grieve and mourn the loss of our sitting councilmember.”

– Council President Tony Dolce

Both Sundquist and Dolce also said the City will work with the family to honor Councilmember James during this time and will provide additional details as they become available.