Jamestown Mayor Elected to National League of Cities Board of Directors

Jamestown Mayor Eddie Sundquist has been elected to the National League of Cities Board of Directors.

Sundquist was elected to a 2-year term and will provide strategic direction and guidance for NLC’s federal advocacy, governance and membership activities. NLC is the largest and most representative organization for cities, their elected leaders and municipal staff, and advocates for city priorities in Washington by building strong federal-local partnerships.

As a member of the board, Sundquist will meet in March, June and November to guide NLC’s strategic direction. Board members are selected by a 15-member nominating committee and are confirmed by a vote from NLC’s membership at the organization’s annual business meeting.