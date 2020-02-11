Jamestown Metal Products Plans for Upcoming Layoffs

JAMESTOWN – The Jamestown Post-Journal is reporting that a Jamestown manufacturer plans to lay off half of its workforce later this year.

According to the paper, 37 workers at Jamestown Metal Products on Blackstone Ave. are slated to be laid off by May 8. JMP is currently owned by Institutional Casework Inc., based out of Tennessee.

According to a WARN notice filed on Feb. 5 with the state labor department, the company stated that “economics” was the reason for the job cuts.

Employees were notified of the workforce reduction earlier this month.

The layoffs will leave the plant with about 40 employees.