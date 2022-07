The Jamestown Municipal Band will play a “Children’s Concert” at the Allen Park Bandshell tonight.

The free concert starts at 7:00 p.m. and will feature music from “The Madalorian,” “How to Train Your Dragon,” “Pirates of the Caribbean,” “Beauty and the Beast,” and “Encanto”.

Feautured solists include Greg Cross and Jennie Cross. Young children will have an opportunity to direct the band and participate in the march around the bandshell.