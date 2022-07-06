WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Local News / Jamestown Municipal Band Performs ‘Patriotic Salute’ at Bandshell Tonight

Jamestown Municipal Band Performs ‘Patriotic Salute’ at Bandshell Tonight

By Leave a Comment

Jamestown Municipal Band

The Jamestown Municipal Band performs their ‘Patriotic Salute’ at the Goranson Bandshell tonight in Allen Park.

Municipal Band Director Rick Lundquist said there will be a special feature on this program, “This one, we’re doing a tribute to JFK (John F. Kennedy). It’s called ‘Ask Not.’ And Tom Nelson, former city councilman and social studies teacher at Frewsburg, will be our narrator.”

The concert also will feature a Color Guard.

The concert starts at 7:00 p.m. and is free and open to all. The Allen Park Women’s Club will be selling refreshments that benefit Allen Park.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.