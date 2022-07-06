Jamestown Municipal Band Performs ‘Patriotic Salute’ at Bandshell Tonight

The Jamestown Municipal Band performs their ‘Patriotic Salute’ at the Goranson Bandshell tonight in Allen Park.

Municipal Band Director Rick Lundquist said there will be a special feature on this program, “This one, we’re doing a tribute to JFK (John F. Kennedy). It’s called ‘Ask Not.’ And Tom Nelson, former city councilman and social studies teacher at Frewsburg, will be our narrator.”

The concert also will feature a Color Guard.

The concert starts at 7:00 p.m. and is free and open to all. The Allen Park Women’s Club will be selling refreshments that benefit Allen Park.