Jamestown Municipal Band To Perform Concert For America’s 250th

The Jamestown Municipal Band will perform a concert tonight celebrating America’s 250th celebration.

The free concert begins at 7:00 p.m. at the Goranson Bandshell in Allen Park.

Summer Bandshell concerts continue on Wednesdays now until August 5 and will feature themes of Broadway, a children’s concert, music from around the world, and more. Programs are subject to change in the event of inclement weather.

The Allen Park Women’s Club will be selling refreshments to raise funds for projects that support Allen Park.