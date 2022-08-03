WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

Jamestown Municipal Band to Perform ‘International Concert’ at Allen Park Bandshell

The Jamestown Municipal Band will perform its “International Concert” at the Goranson Bandshell in Allen Park tonight.

The free concert starts at 7:00 p.m. and is open to the public.

Assistant Director Alicia Laska will lead the band through music from various regions of the world as well as some pieces by under-represented composers.

The Allen Park Women’s Club also will be getting in on the “international” theme as well with korv burgers for sale. Sale proceeds benefit Allen Park.

