Jamestown Parks Ramping Up Summer Rec Programs

The Jamestown Parks Department is ramping up its recreation programs for the summer.

Parks Manager Dan Stone said several meetings and sign-up dates have been scheduled for those interested in the city’s sports leagues, including the City Rec Youth Baseball League, “We’re looking at sign-ups for March 10 at City Hall and then here on Saturday at our place on 115 Fairmount on March 12. So we’re looking to get that going and get kids out playing again. And then softball leagues will be starting up the same time, so we’re going to look to have a meeting on March 9 for that to bring all the leagues together. Besides the regular Sunday Slo-Pitch league, we’re looking to bring back the Church leagues too.”

Stone said they also hope to have a Co-Ed softball league as well. In addition, he said the Parks department is planning to start up a co-ed kickball league for the first time, “We started gauging the interest in that last year and looked into what the City of Rochester does. And their programs has just exploded. They started about 15 years ago with four teams and now they play year round. There’s got to be 75 to 85 different teams in their leagues. So, hopefully we can get it started this year and grow.”

The informational meeting for the kickball league will take place at 6pm, Wednesday, April 6 at the Parks and Recreation Office at 115 Fairmount Avenue.

Stone said the Parks Department also is looking for summer laborers as well as Playground Program recreation attendants. Positions are open to those who are 18 years of age or older, with preference given to City of Jamestown residents.

Stone said summer laborers are used from early May until late August. The recreation attendants will work the six weeks of the Summer Playground Program from July into August.

Those interested in applying will need to fill out a Civil Service Application and return it to the Parks & Rec Administration Office located at 145 Steele Street, Jamestown. Those hired must pass a drug test as a requirement of employment.

For more information on employment or about any of the summer parks programming, contact the Parks Department at 716-483-7523, 716-483-7554, or by email at parks@jamestownny.gov.