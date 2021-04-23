Jamestown Parks & Rec Holding Late Registrations for City Rec Youth Baseball

The Jamestown Parks, Recreation and Conservation Department will be accepting late registrations for the City Rec Youth Baseball League until Tuesday, April 27th.

Registrations will be held at the Parks & Rec Office at 115 East Fairmount Ave on Saturday, April 24th from 12 to 2pm and 5:00 to 6:30pm Tuesday, April 27th.

The program is open for children ages 7 to 12 years old. Children 7 years of age will only be allowed to play in the outfield.

The fee is $5 for city residents and $15 for non-city residents. All children registering must supply proof of age.

For more information, call the Recreation Office at 483-7523.