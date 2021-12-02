Jamestown Planning Commission Chair Has Issues With Chadakoin River Strategic Business Plan

The Jamestown Planning Commission Chair is expressing concerns about the Chadakoin River Strategic Business Plan that has been awaiting approval by the City.

Chair Greg Rabb said he has procedural issues with how the plan has come to the city for approval as well as issues with what’s in the plan.

His first concern was that the Chair of the Planning Commission was never involved in discussions on the development of the plan, “And also, you know, there are some things in this plan where in fact I underline it where the BPU went along with this plan. And it’s true that our staff and our General Manager were very supportive in helping to put this together but I have no recollection of this ever coming before the board of the BPU and I’m chairman of that board.”

Rabb believes the plan will come before the Planning Commission again for discussion later this month. You can hear the full interview with Greg Rabb on this story tonight at 5pm on Community Matters on WRFA.