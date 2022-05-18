Jamestown Planning Commission Reviews Tim Hortons Site Plan

The Jamestown Planning Commission reviewed an initial site plan for a new Tim Horton’s on Washington Street.

Franchise Owner Blake Tarana said the 880 square foot building at 1515 Washington Street will be the first of its kind in the United States as a drive-thru only store. The site will feature a double drive-thru, a walk-up window, and some outdoor patio seating.

The site plan requires a variance approval for parking set back. The required set back is 10-feet and the restaurant owners are requesting 5-feet to allow for a by-pass lane around the perimeter of the lot.

The variance request will appear before the Jamestown Zoning Board of Appeals at its June 1st meeting.

The Planning Commission is then expected to approve the final site plan at its June meeting.

Comments from the Planning Commission included a suggestion by Commission member Mike Laurin that bike racks be added to the design due to its proximity to the bike path and Riverwalk.