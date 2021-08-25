WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Local News / Jamestown Police Asking Public’s Help In Identifying Car Vandal

Jamestown Police Asking Public’s Help In Identifying Car Vandal

By Leave a Comment

Jamestown Police are asking the public for help in identifying who vandalized over 30 vehicles on East Second Street early Tuesday morning. A surveillance video from Sandee’s Bakery & Deli shows the person who is suspected to have slashed tires of vehicles between Hopkins Avenue and Niagara Avenue.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact the Jamestown Police Department by calling 716-483-7536, by the anonymous Tips Line at 716-483-8477, or by email at info@jpdny.com.

The surveillance video can be viewed on our Facebook page at facebook.com/wrfalp.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.