Jamestown Police Holding “Coffee With a Cop” Today

Jamestown Police are celebrating “National Coffee with a Cop” day today.

Jamestown Police Chief Tim Jackson said people can come to Tim Horton’s in Brooklyn Square from 11am to 1pm, “It’s a good chance to meet some of the police officers and engage with the police officers and vice versa. The police officers get to talk to those citizens. First time we’ve ever done it.”

Jackson said officers will be inside the restaurant, but if the weather is nice, they may be outside to meet with people as well.