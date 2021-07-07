Jamestown Police Investigating Shots Fired in City

Jamestown Police are investigating a case of shots being fired in the City Tuesday afternoon.

Police responded to Center and Chandler Streets just after 2pm yesterday and found an SUV that had been struck with at least one bullet. Investigators have obtained video of the incident from nearby homes and a business. The shooter, who was wearing black hooded sweatshirt, can be seen firing multiple rounds as they chased the vehicle. The occupants of the car were not injured.

Anyone who may have any information on this shooting is asked to contact the Jamestown Police at 716-483-7537 or anonymously through the Tips Line at 716-483-8477.