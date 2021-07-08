WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Local News / Jamestown Police Release Video in Shooting Incident

Jamestown Police Release Video in Shooting Incident

By Leave a Comment


Jamestown Police have released a video in an attempt to find the shooter in Tuesday’s incident on Center and Chandler Streets. The video shows multiple shots being fired as the shooter chases after the SUV that was occupied by two victims. Investigators are following up on several leads and have also recovered several pieces of evidence from this scene that are scheduled to be examined by a forensic lab.

Anyone who may have information on this shooting or the identity of the shooter is asked to contact the Jamestown Police Department at 716-483-7537 or via the Tips Line at 716-483-Tips (8477). All calls and tips are kept strictly confidential. The Jamestown Office of the FBI is also assisting in this investigation.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.