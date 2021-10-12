Jamestown Pride Holding Coffeehouse Event for National LGBTQ History Month

Jamestown Pride will hold a Coffeehouse event on October 15th in celebration of National LGBTQ History Month. The free event will take place from 7 to 9pm at the Robert H. Jackson Center.

The event will highlight stories of coming out and being in the LGBTQIA+ community in Chautauqua County. Anyone who wishes to speak can sign up and receive a prompt to speak at the open mic.

Jamestown Pride Programming Co-Chair Emily Van Wey said events like this are important because it allows the local LGBTQ+ community to connect, “Especially in a rural county, Chautauqua County here. You know, a lot of times what happens is we feel isolated because we’re so spread out. And having these events where we can come together to make these connections is so important that we can feel that there are other people having similar feelings just like us.”

Jamestown Pride Coordinator Sheridan Smith said the event is open to all, including those who want to be an ally to the LGBTQ+ community, “This is a place where you can listen to people who are wanting to talk or wanting to share that story without having to necessarily just kind of pick somebody who is near you and say, ‘Please tell me how to be a good ally.'”

The event also will feature musical entertainment, a dance demonstration, coffee and snacks from the Labyrinth Press Company; and door prizes.

For more information, email JamestownPride@MHAchautauqua.org or visit Jamestown Pride on Facebook.