Jamestown Public Market Director Linnea Haskin Resigns

Jamestown Public Market Director Linnea Haskin has announced her resignation.

The Jamestown Public Market Advisory Board sent out a letter to Public Market Supporters, vendors, and CSA members about the news, saying Haskin has, “served this role well over the last few years, and she is ready for new adventures. We are grateful to Linnea for all of the time and energy that she and her family have put into the market, CSA, and the community gardens over the years, and we are looking forward to the next steps ahead.”

Haskin started as the Public Market Manager under the Jamestown Renaissance Corporation in 2018, before becoming the Market Director in 2020 when the program moved under St. Luke’s Episcopal Church‘s oversight.

The letter said that St. Luke’s is committed to keeping the public market, mobile market, CSA, and Community Garden programs going.