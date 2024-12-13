Jamestown Public Market Holding Winter Market Dec. 14

The Jamestown Public Market will be holding a Winter Market this Saturday, December 14.

The market will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. in the Undercroft of St. Luke’s Episcopal Church.

The Winter Market is being supported, in part, by a $250,000 USDA grant.

St. Luke’s Father Luke Fodor said the grant is helping make the Public Market a year-round event, “We’re going to have pancakes for free to incentive people to come in and shop and have some fun. Our local farmers, especially those that have value added products and some things that are more shelf stable like potatoes, will be back in the space to sell some of their hard won fruits of the land. And, of course, we’ll have some other craftsmen there as well to sell their wares.”

There also will be bowls for sale from the Empty Bowls event that took place December 7.