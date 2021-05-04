WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

Jamestown Public Market Moving To Third Street for 2021

The Jamestown Public Market will be moving to a new location for the 2021 season. The City Council Public Safety Committee approved the special event permit application for the market, which will open Saturday, June 12th. It will now be located on West Third Street between North Main and Cherry Streets. Public Market Director Linnea Carlson said the market has become more successful and needed more space,

“We’re going to be having two rows of tents down the middle of Third Street and that’s going to help us expand the number of vendors that we can have. We’re also excited to move to Third Street because we just continue to build our relationships with the surrounding businesses such as Crown Street which is a wonderful opportunity for us to be in front of that establishment as well as the Lucy Museum.”

Carlson added 23 vendors were signed up for the opening weekend.

