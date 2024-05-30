Jamestown Public Market Set To Open June 8

The Jamestown Public Market will open for the season on Saturdays starting June 8.

The market will be held on West Third Street between North Main and Cherry Streets from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

However, opening day of the market on June 8 will once again coincide with Jamestown Pride events that have activities taking place until 4:00 p.m.

Food Access Manager Nick Weith was hired to oversee the market in January. He grew up in Texas and went to culinary school and received a business degree in Colorado.

Weith then came to Buffalo through the Teach For America program and obtained a Masters in Special Education. In 2019, he was hired by Forestville Central Schools to work on the Farm to School program. There, he worked to integrate locally grown foods into school meals and initiated the transition to fresh, scratch-cooked foods.

Weith said this year will be about seeing how the Jamestown Public Market runs, “Seeing ways that are successful right now and ways we can make improvements in the future, bring more farmers, bring more artisans into the market and continue to grow. So, this year is really the assessment year of the market and where we can go in the future.”

Weith said there will be familiar vendors including Abers Acres, Conklin Family Ranch, and Biodome Project, along with new like Durow Farms and Lantern’s Hollow.

The Public Market accepts cash, cards, SNAP, and Double Up Food Bucks.

For more information, visit jtownpublicmarket.org

You also can hear the full interview with Nick Weith on tonight’s Community Matters at 5:00 p.m. on 107.9 FM, and streaming online through wrfalp.com and WRFA’s mobile app.