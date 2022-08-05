WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

Jamestown Public Market to Celebrate National Farmer’s Market Week

Photo Credit: Timothy Muffitt

The Jamestown Public Market will join markets across the country to celebrate National Farmer’s Market Week starting Sunday, August 7.

Market Director Linnea Carlson said Mayor Eddie Sundquist will mark celebrations at the market on Saturday, August 13 with a proclamation in honor of the week, “And then we’re going to have a special tent at market that people can visit to get information on why farmer’s markets are so important. They can get a farmer’s market (temporary) tattoo. We have a nice photo booth. And then we’re really excited, we’re going to be beginning sales.. the first time we’re selling market-themed t-shirts.”

Carlson said two women-owned businesses, Art, Craft and Cloth and Plantlife Clothing, have designed two different shirts with half the proceeds benefiting the Jamestown Public Market. She said the shirts will be available at the market and also on the market’s website.

Visit jtownpublicmarket.org for more information.

